PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ful­fil all the pre-requisites including immediate completion of a sur­vey of the leftover areas of the Me­hsud belt of South Waziristan so that the genuine affectees could be compensated as per the set crite­ria of the government.

He also directed the authorities to sit with the locals of the area to address their grievances regarding the compensation and come up with a workable solution accept­able to both the affectees and the government.

He was chairing a meeting held at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Monday to discuss mat­ters related to the timely payment of compensations to the affectees of the area.

Provincial Ministers and Mem­bers of the Cabinet Committee Akbar Ayub, Ajmal Wazir, Iqbal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner D. I. Khan Javed Marwat and oth­er relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the progress made so far regard­ing the payment of compensations to the affectees.

The meeting was informed that a considerable progress has been made in this regard during the last three months and most of the cas­es of compensation have been dis­posed of.

Similarly, scrutiny of the remain­ing cases is in progress and a num­ber of cases have been cleared.

The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to expedite the survey process of the leftover areas and immediately complete the scrutiny of the pending cases.

He also directed to provide ad­ditional human resource and oth­er requirements to Commissioner D.I. Khan so that all the processes could be completed soon.