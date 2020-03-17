PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to fulfil all the pre-requisites including immediate completion of a survey of the leftover areas of the Mehsud belt of South Waziristan so that the genuine affectees could be compensated as per the set criteria of the government.
He also directed the authorities to sit with the locals of the area to address their grievances regarding the compensation and come up with a workable solution acceptable to both the affectees and the government.
He was chairing a meeting held at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Monday to discuss matters related to the timely payment of compensations to the affectees of the area.
Provincial Ministers and Members of the Cabinet Committee Akbar Ayub, Ajmal Wazir, Iqbal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner D. I. Khan Javed Marwat and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed about the progress made so far regarding the payment of compensations to the affectees.
The meeting was informed that a considerable progress has been made in this regard during the last three months and most of the cases of compensation have been disposed of.
Similarly, scrutiny of the remaining cases is in progress and a number of cases have been cleared.
The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to expedite the survey process of the leftover areas and immediately complete the scrutiny of the pending cases.
He also directed to provide additional human resource and other requirements to Commissioner D.I. Khan so that all the processes could be completed soon.