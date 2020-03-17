Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced on Tuesday to provide free ration to families of coronavirus patients in the province.

The announcement comes hours after provincial health minister Taimur Jhagra confirmed 15 cases in the province.

According to the provincial relief department, the ration will be given to those paitents who will stay at government quarantine facilities. The ration package includes 20kg flour, 10kg rice, and 5kg pulses and milk.

The relief department has issued a notification in this regard after approval from the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.