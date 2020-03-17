Share:

Social contract

A video went viral on social media in which it can clearly be seen: head coach of the Karachi Kings Mr. Dean Jones is seen cleaning the dugout area after match played between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi on 21 February 2020 at National Stadium Karachi and his way of raising awareness was quite reawakening and he made us realise how civilised we are?

Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city consisting of the most educated and highly civilised denizens who are contributing in socio-economic development of the Pakistan unfortunately the persons who came to enjoy PSL event forgot that it is their responsibility to keep their abode and surrounding clean and that made a guest compelled to put their thrown plastic bottles and wrappers in the dustbin.

This is not strange for us it has become our habit to throw wrappers and bottles whether it is stadium, beach or Public Park. If everyone takes responsibility rather than blaming state we will have a dream Pakistan as founder M.A Jinnah wished.

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.

Illiterate women

Women are considered to have an important role in building a society. An educated woman has the skills, information and self-confidence that she needs to be a better parent, worker and citizen. The role of women can be further by educating them so that they can differentiate between right and wrong & can easily teach their generations properly.

Women education in Pakistan is a fundamental right of every citizen according to article thirty-seven of the constitution of Pakistan.

But today it is the most crucial issue in some families due to poverty, war and gender discrimination. Another issue is Hijab or regarding Parda in their families, as they are not allowed to study between men in their respective families. So, in Pakistan there is lack of women institutes or universities, and so they remain unaware or illiterate.

In Karachi there is the one and only Jinnah University for Women and about millions of people are unaware of this university. There should be an establishment of professional women universities for higher education, free of cost to help aware the poor ones to educate them.

RAVIHA AHSAN,

Karachi.