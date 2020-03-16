Share:

ISLAMABAD-A citizen who went missing mysteriously from his home was found dead in a park of Sector G-7 while another citizen was shot and injured in a separate incident, according to details.

Police registered a case against the unknown killers and attacker and started investigation.

According to sources, the officials of Aabpara police station were alerted by some locals about presence of dead body of a man lying in the park at Sector G-7.

They said the police team rushed to the scene and took the dead body into custody. The dead body was later moved to Polyclinic for post-mortem, where the deceased was identified as Mujeeb Ur Rehman Abbasi.

The deceased went missing from his home located at Ahmed Town on March 1 and a kidnapping case was also registered with Police Station Bharakahu on complaint of his brother Nasir Abbasi.

Meanwhile, the parents and a large number of relatives of the deceased also gathered outside Polyclinic and staged a protest demonstration against police. Nasir Abbasi, brother of deceased, alleged that police had not cooperated with the applicants despite registration of FIR.

He said his brother is associated with building constriction work and left house on March1 in search of work. He said Mujeeb did not return home and he got registered a case with PS Bharakahu on March 2.

The investigators could not trace out the whereabouts of his brothers despite passage of 16 days. He said the doctors at Polyclinic took samples from the dead body of his brother and informed him the results would be issued after 45 days.

He requested Inspector General of Police Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan to look into matter and provide him with justice.

Meanwhile, a person namely Zahid was attacked by two men at Ahmedabad Stop on Dhamial Road. According to Rescue 1122 Spokesman Zahid was coming out from his house when two unknown men shot and injured him and fled from the scene.

He added Rescue 1122 shifted the injured man to DHQ for medical treatment. Police were busy in investigating the case.