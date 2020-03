Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed establishing Corona Isolation Ward at hospital in Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines. She issued these instructions during her visit to review facilities at 40-bedded hospital for Police employees and their families. ASP Headquarters Jamil Zafar and DSP Headquarters Farhat Abbas were also present. The minister also gave orders for appointment of a regular Medical Superintendent for the hospital.