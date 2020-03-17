Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday visited Services Hospital to review facilities in Corona Isolation Ward. Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mehmud Ayaz and Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar gave detailed briefing about measures to cope with coronavirus threat.

“So far one confirmed case has been reported from Punjab. Condition of the said patient is stable. We are ensuring implementation on SOPs for treatment. Special cell is monitoring facilities at hospitals. Updates are being shared with all stakeholders on regular basis,” the Minister said. She stressed the need for taking precautionary measures to avoid the disease.