ISLAMABAD - Missing Persons Commission has received 48 new cases in the month of February, 2020, however, the commission has disposed off 4476 cases.

Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4476 cases upto February 29, 2020 as per monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of February 2020. A total number of 6556 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto January 2020.

During February, 2020, 48 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6604. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 42 cases in February 2020 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto February 29, 2020 is 4476 and balance as on February 29, 2020 is 2128.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 666 hearings in February 2020. 322 in Islamabad, 208 hearings in Karachi. 68 hearings in Peshawar, and 68 hearings in Lahore during February 2020.

Chairman of the Missing Persons Commission Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4476 cases till February 29, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Chairman Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dearones.

Last week, Chairman, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances chaired a meeting to deliberate upon the important issue of old cases of Missing Persons, especially pertaining to period of insurgency in Khyber Pakhtunkha.

The participants included senior officers from Ministries of Defence, Interior, Human Rights, Govt of KP, IB, ISI and MI.

Justice Javed Iqbal, emphasized upon them to resolve the cases in which Production Orders have been issued by the Commission on the basis of incredible information and reports. The possibilities of payment of rehabilitation package for effected families should also be looked into expeditiously as further delay in this regard may cause severe loss for distressed families.