KHYBER - As precautionary measures to halt the spread of coronavirus in Khyber, the district administration yesterday suspended holding of jirgas and shut down the National Database and Registration Authority offices here in tehsils Landi Kotal, Jamrud and Bara. According to the administration officials on the directives of Assistant Commissioners of Landi Kotal, Torkham, Jamrud and Bara, the Nadra offices were closed and the staff members were asked to suspend their activities with immediate effect.
Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2020
