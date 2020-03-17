Share:

KHYBER - As precautionary measures to halt the spread of coronavirus in Khyber, the district administration yester­day suspended holding of jirgas and shut down the National Database and Registration Authority offices here in tehsils Landi Kotal, Jamrud and Bara. According to the admin­istration officials on the directives of Assistant Commissioners of Lan­di Kotal, Torkham, Jamrud and Bara, the Nadra offices were closed and the staff members were asked to suspend their activities with imme­diate effect.