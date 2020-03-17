Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday has reported first death from the novel coronavirus while over 190 patients are infected with the disease across the country.

The National Command and Control Center confirmed that the victim belonging to Punjab province lost his life due to the virus.

Earlier today, provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the number of coronavirus patients in Punjab has escalated to six.

Addressing a press conference, the minister has advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay at home to curb the spread of the virus. She also asked the doctors to remain alert.

Federal and provincial governments have shut all the educational institutions and land borders and decided to limit international flights and discourage large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 7,000 lives and infected more than 150,000 people across 135 countries and territories.