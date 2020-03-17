Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meetings via video link today (Tuesday) to review the situation arising from coronavirus spread in the country as well as the current political, economical situation of the country.

As a preventive measure against the Coronavirus, the cabinet members will participate in the meeting through the video link. The federal cabinet will discuss a two-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will be briefed on the situation arising after the spread of coronavirus in the country. The cabinet will also discuss the overall political, economical situation of the country.

The briefing on upcoming fiscal year budget 2020-21 is also a part of the agenda. According to Finance Ministry sources, the cabinet will review proposal of 100 percent increase in salaries and 50 percent increase in allowances of the government employees.

The federal cabinet will also review the proposal to reduce the fiscal deficit from Rs 3,329 billion to Rs 2,733 billion in the upcoming federal budget.