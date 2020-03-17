Share:

PESHAWAR - A sub-national immunization drive against polio has start­ed in five districts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa wherein more than 1.324 million children will be vac­cinated against the disease.

A high-level meeting was held here in Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with Coordinator Abdul Basit in the chair. Repre­sentatives of health department and technical partners were pres­ent on the occasion.

The meeting took stock of the arrangements including opera­tional, logistics, communications and security measures for the up­coming campaign.

The campaign will be conducted in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and Mohmand for which 7455 polio teams have been con­stituted.

Speaking on the occasion, Coor­dinator EOC Abdul Basit said that polio is a public health emergen­cy and is a communicable disease like other viruses and the only solution is vaccination in every round of polio campaign.

He urged parents to ensure vac­cination of every child and support the government in eradication of the disease that is a national emer­gency and is leaving children disa­bled for life.

It is noteworthy that 30 wild po­lio virus (WPV) cases have been recorded from the country out of which 15 are from Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.