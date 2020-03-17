Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday suspended all unnecessary political activities in the country.

In a statement, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to implement recommendations of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah regarding coronavirus.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged party workers to help others in fighting coronavirus epidemic, spread awareness, help the vulnerable, practice social distancing and follow regular hygiene.

He also announced that annual gathering on April 4 to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has also been postponed.

Bilawal also thanked Sindh government and said “I’d like to thank government of Sindh for doing everything in their power to lead an all of government approach to deal with this crisis.”