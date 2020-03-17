Share:

LAHORE - President Dr. Arif Alvi reached Beijing on Monday to convey strong support and solidarity of Pakistan to the Government and the people of China in its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by Chinese Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Changfu and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi. The President was presented static guard by a smartly turned out contingent.

During the visit, the President will hold meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and leadership of the host country. Talking to media persons prior to departure, Dr. Arif Alvi said he will also express condolence with the Chinese leadership over the loss of precious human lives due to this virus.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Asad Umar are also accompanying the President. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

Meanwhile, federal minister Asad Umar says Pakistan and China will establish two new joint working groups under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for agriculture and science and technology.

In a tweet, he said Memoranda of Understanding to this effect will be signed in Beijing tomorrow.

The Minister said this is part of broadening of CPEC from the first phase, which was mainly infrastructure to a much broader economic partnership.

Asad Umar said the governments of Pakistan and China believe that CPEC has entered a new phase of expansion with increasing cooperation in different projects.