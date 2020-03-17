Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress being made by the major sectors of the economy. Ministers for Energy and Economic Affairs Division, Chairperson Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Secretaries of Finance Division, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Ministry of Commerce attended the meeting. The participants shared the details of the ongoing major initiatives of their respective ministries and divisions, their current status of progress to meet the targets set during the current financial year, the impact of the ongoing corona virus pandemic on the economy and the strategy to achieve the targets with maximum success. It was agreed during the meeting that all sectors related with the economy would work in unison to achieve the economic targets with maximum effort and that the government will ensure that the common man was not affected by any adverse fallout of the pandemic.

