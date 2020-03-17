Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday chaired a meeting of owners of local marriage halls, cinemas, and theaters to ensure preventive measures in the wake of Coronavirus.

DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed and SP Security Bilal Zafar were also present in the meeting.

The CCPO urged the owners to give priority to national interest on personal interest.

“Business can’t be more important than national interest. Coronavirus has ability of exponential spread. Once it outbreaks then control is almost impossible,” warned the CCPO.

He said, “Avoiding gatherings are essential for the health of the people. There will be no relaxation” vowed the CCPO. The officer warned that Corona’s threat was increasing day by day in Pakistan as in other countries of the world.

“Preventive measures against Coronavirus must be voluntarily observed,” the city police chief said.

He further said that the government imposed sanctions-144 until April 7 however this law may also be extended in any emergency.

Zulfiqar Hameed pointed out that due to gravity of the situation even religious gatherings are being prohibited. “Avoiding social activities was the need of hour. Don’t leave home without solid reason” he advised. He categorically said that restaurants would not be allowed to hold wedding events.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said that keeping in view the international situation, there was concern that the situation related to Coronavirus could worsen. “Talk about extending or withdraw of restrictions is not possible on this stage. Anyone who conducts social events unannounced will harm himself and others” warned the DIG.