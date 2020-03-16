Share:

QAU’s Prof Nazir appointed Dean Faculty of Social Sciences

Islamabad (Our Staff Reporter): The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Monday appointed a senior Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain as Dean Faculty of Social Sciences till his retirement. The notification issued by the university said that “As provided under section 2920 of the first statutes of Quaid-i-Azam University (Second Amendment Ordinance 1981, the President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, being Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam Univeristy (QAU), has been pleased to appoint Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain, School of Political & IR, as Dean Faculty of Social Sciences for term of three years w.e.f 06.03.2020 or till date of his retirement whichever is earlier.”

AIOU issues message for students/tutors

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday has issued message for students and tutors on its website as a preventive measure against Pandemic COVID-19. The students have been advised to send admissions’ form and other applications through post offices or apply online. Tutors and students have also been informed to avoid visiting the university or its regional campuses till April 5. For any query/trouble, they can contact the university’s helpline 051-111-112-468. In compliance with the decisions of National Security Committee and directives of the HEC, examinations of the university for the semester Autumn 2019 have been postponed throughout the country from March 14.

Man injured due to gas leakage

ATTOCK (Our Staff Reporter): A man sustained serious burn injuries when a room of his house caught fire due to gas leakage in Sheenbagh area of Attock on Monday. Police and rescue sources said that 32-year-old Shakel Ahmed came back to his house after few days and when he turned on the stove to prepare tea, fire engulfed the room.

Resultantly, Shakeel received severe burn injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted him to DHQ Hospital Attock. Respective police registered a case and started further investigation.