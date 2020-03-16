Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on Monday confiscated six truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the enforcement wing on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer had accelerated operation against encroachments and was striving to clear different commercial areas.

He said the operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He said encroachment material was confiscated from Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Westridge, Mehfoz Road, Haider Road, Bank Road, Saddar, Peshawar Road and other areas.

He warned the shopkeepers to keep their goods inside shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.