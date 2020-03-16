Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the developing unfortunate situation in regards with pandemic Coronavirus, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has cancelled all cultural activities at the council. PNCA on Monday announced that in view of the Health Alert and the government’s decision of refraining from public gatherings PNCA had already cancelled upcoming festivals and children’s programs last week. With cancelling all future events until further instructions, the council hoped that the concerned artists and guests will understand. The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has also suspended all the cultural activities. Lok Virsa has announced on Monday that all the activities and public gatherings at Lok Virsa will be suspended with immediate effect. This suspension also includes the upcoming weekly events that were going to start from Thursday. It has also mentioned that in the wake of impending Coronavirus alert, both the museums administered by Lok Virsa namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument will remain closed till further orders.