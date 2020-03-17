Share:

KARACHI - Naval Chief, Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi has said that Pakistan Navy is ready to meet maritime challenges and defend maritime borders of the country. Addressing a briefing session of Pakistan Navy’s exercise SEASPARK 2020 in Karachi on Monday, he said the purpose to conduct SEASPARK exercise was to extend operational projects and strategic perpetration. The Naval Chief also expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness, successful conduct of the exercise and the ability to meet various challenges by Pakistan Navy. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Operations presented an overview on various aspects of strategy and operational plans of the exercise.