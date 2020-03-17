Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Director Private Schools Institutions Mirpurkhas region Abdul Razzaque Khashkheli suspended the registration of Little Grammar High School and Little Flower High School with immediate effect here on Monday for violating directives of the Sindh government under which schools were to remain closed for fears of coronavirus.

Reports say that when Khashkheli carried out raids on these schools, he found them open.

Admonishing the schools’ administrators, the Private Schools Institutions director asked them to close these schools without any further delay and comply with the directives of the Sindh government in future.

He later suspended the registration of both these high schools.