Share:

The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Tuesday the foiling of a terrorist attempt in the southern Red Sea.

The coalition spokesperson Turki Al Maliki said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency that the plot was thwarted on Tuesday morning with the destroying of two unmanned bomb boats launched from Hodeida governorate in Yemen.

He accused the Houthi militia of using Hodeida as a hub for launching ballistic missile, UAV, remote-controlled exploding boat and naval mine indiscriminate deployment in violation of the International Humanitarian Law.

He stressed that the coalition would continue to implement all strict, deterring measures against the Houthi militia to neutralize and eliminate such threats.

The coalition destroyed at the end of February a bomb boat in the Red Sea.