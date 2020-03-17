Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed its staffers to adopt preemptive measures in a bid to protect themselves from coronavirus pandemic. According to the circular issued by the apex court, all the staffers have been exempted from biometric attendance and they are asked to wear surgical masks. The court has asked the employees to report immediately if someone has travelled from China or other affected countries these days. The court has also ordered to monitor the physical temperature of all staff members of the cafeteria and cleaning staff. The apex court has directed cleaning staff to sterilize the building.

The court has also directed staff to wash hands before serving paper work to judicial officers.