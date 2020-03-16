Share:

Gujranwala-A police inspector was injured in an encounter with drug pushers here in Nowshera Road Gujranwala.

It was reported that on a tip off SHO Baghbanpura Inspector Arif Khan along with police team conducted raid at a home in Nowshera Road area. Seeing the police, accused namely Nadeem Butt Amin Butt and others opened fire on on the raiding team. Police also retaliated. In cross firing, SHO Arif Khan received two bullets while accused succeeded in escaping from the scene. Police have got registered the case and started raids to arrest the accused persons.

Man dies in road mishap

One person died and one injured in a road accident here in Wazirabad, Gujranwala.

It was reported that Asif and Tufail were on their way on a motorcycle, when on Daska Road a dumper hit them. Resultantly, Asif died on the spot and Tufail sustained injuries.

Kite string slits

throat of youth

A youth was injured by kite string here in Gakhar Mandi Gujranwala.

It was reported that Talha was going on a motorcycle when string of a stray kite fell on him at G.T Road. Talha received critical cut on his throat and Rescue 1122 team shifted him to hospital.

Youth commits suicide over domestic issue

Youth commits suicide over domestic issue here in Gakhar Mandi.

It was reported that Waqas had a quarrel with parents and swallowed poisonouspills. He was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.