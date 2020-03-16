Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s a style icon as well as a chart-topper, and Rita Ora is starring in another stunning shoot for her collaboration with Deichmann. The star is the face of the Spring/Summer 2020 collection for Europe’s largest shoe retailer, launching her bold new Colour Up collection this month. In exclusive behind the scenes images from the Miami shoot, Rita wows in glam gowns teamed with the rainbow bright shoes. Colour block trainers with embossed soles and metallic trim guarantee a cool, sporty look, while sling backs and croc-effect loafers add the finishing touch to chic summer outfits. The shoot sees Rita posing on a gorgeous beach as well as taking to the ocean and being suspended from high wires. Speaking in an exclusive behind the scenes video, Rita laughed that the shoot hadn’t been without danger, as she revealed ‘We nearly fell into the sea!’