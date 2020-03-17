Share:

ISLAMABAD-Snapchat will be the next tech company to postpone a major event as fears over a novel coronavirus, COVID-19, escalate. According to report, which reviewed an internal memo circulated by Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, the company will delay an event scheduled for April 2 that was meant to act as a summit for developers, advertisers, and creators. While the company’s offices will remain open, it has wisely asked most of its employees to work from home. Medical professionals say working from home acts as a crucial safety measure in helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for several reasons.

For one, it avoids gathering people in large groups a clear liability considering how the virus has been shown to transmit easily between people. As a result, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has advised businesses to allow their employees to work from home when possible.