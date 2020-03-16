Share:

Rahim yar Khan - Two girls died after drinking poisonous milk here on Monday. As per details, on Monday morning in town Iqbalabad, some 15 km from Rahim Yar Khan, Fiza aged four years and Dua aged 6 months drank buffalo milk and died immediately. Father of deceased immediately called Rescue1122 but unfortunately both girls died before reaching the Rescue officials. It is feared that some lizards dropped into milk and the milk got poisoned which could be the main reason behind death

Man injured due to gas leakage

ATTOCK -A man sustained serious burn injuries when the room of his house caught fire due to gas leakage in Sheenbagh area of Attock on Monday. Police and rescue sources said that 32-year-old Shakeel Ahmed came back to his house after few days and when switched on stove to prepare tea, fire engulfed the room with big bang.