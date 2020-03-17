Share:

The US embassy in Pakistan has suspended the visa services for Pakistan amid Coronavirus.

According to communiqué all visa appointments of consulates and embassy have been suspended.

According to US embassy visa service will be restored soon, however, no date on this count can be given while services for US citizens will continue as normal.

It is vital to mention here that tally of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan have reached more than 184 due to which all sports activities, events, shrines, and entertainment activities have been banned in several parts of the country.

On the other hand, all educational institutions have been closed and examinations have been postponed.

Besides all, travel is allowed through only three airports of the country under strict security measures.