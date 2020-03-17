Share:

The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed the revised coronavirus emergency bill and sent it to the Senate for approval.

The new package is a result of the negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, according to Politico. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is also said to have contributed to the new version.

The bill is supposed to reduce the coronavirus' impact on the US economy. It originally passed on Saturday but had to be brought back to the House floor due to a formality.

Meanwhile, President Trump's administration released guidelines for 15 days of coordinated action by Americans to stem the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The plan includes staying home when sick or if in a vulnerable category such as the elderly, practising good hygiene such as washing hands and avoiding touching one's face.

As the outbreak continues in the US, several states have ordered the closures of schools, bars, restaurants, food courts, and shopping areas and imposed restrictions on the gatherings of more than 50 individuals.

The US economy has also suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Dow plummeted by 2,997.10 points.

President Trump suggested the virus could last months and that it might be July or August before life would return to normal.