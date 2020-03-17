Share:

LAHORE - In the wake of impending Coronavirus alert and the measures advised by federal government, the departmental promotion examinations of Pakistan Water And Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Power Information Technology Company (PITC), DISCOs (Power Distribution Companies), and GENCOs (Power Generation Companies) have been postponed for three weeks. The examinations were scheduled to be held from March 16, 2020 to March 20, 2020 at Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Islamabad, Tarbela, Peshawar, Hyderabad, and Quetta simultaneously, according to WAPDA spokesman here Monday. The WAPDA Examinations Directorate in its notification had mentioned that the revised schedule of said examinations would be announced later.