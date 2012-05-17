While target killers have taken Karachi hostage, Lahore remains in the grip of burglars, thieves and street crime thugs. Incidents in the past few days show an alarming increase in armed robberies depriving citizens of valuables. Particularly worrying is the increase in house robberies. What could be worse if Pakistani citizens do not even feel safe within the four walls of their homes? Hardly the ‘security of home’ our constitution guarantees. On Tuesday, burglars broke into 12 houses in different parts of the city and made off with millions of rupees, not an unusual phenomenon in the city and elsewhere in the country.

The police, the custodian of security in peace time, have fallen into corrupt ways, even colluding with the criminals. In fact the public is also of the view that police stations are themselves dens of crime. These incidents are a slap in the face of claims of good governance by the Punjab government that has almost doubled the salary of the police, assuming that they would yield better results. Meanwhile nothing has changed. In fact, as the above mentioned incidents show, the department has further degenerated. Ensuring security of life and property for the people is one of the basic requisites of governance. With all its corrupt practices and an entire breed of errant officers, the department does not need cosmetic changes but thorough reforms.