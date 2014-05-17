ISLAMABAD - The 8th Korean speech contest was held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, on Friday. The contest was arranged by the Korean Language Department of the university.

While speaking at the occasion, Korea Ambassador Dr Song Jong-hwan said that knowledge of Korean language allows one to explore one of the world's most exotic society, culture and economy, which is gaining global admiration.

Students of Korean Language were all ambassadors of Pakistan-Korean friendship. It was the first time that the Prime Minister of Korea and Speaker of the Korean National Assembly visited Pakistan which showed the importance that Korea attached to Pakistan. The event was attended by Saeed Sheikh, Managing Director Overseas Employment Corporation, Sung-Hoon, Oh, Chairman Pak Korea Society, Sajjad Ahmed Cheema, Chairman Pak-Korea Friendship Society, representatives of Sambu Construction Co. Ltd, Dohwa Engineering, Noh-Hyuk, Park, Deputy CEO Star Hydro Power Company, Representatives of Daewoo Bus Service, university Directors, Deans, Heads and students.

Ambassador Dr Song and Rector NUML Maj Gen (R) Masood Hasan gave away the prizes to winning students. The first prize of Rs 15000 and a Certificate of Excellence was won by Momina Javiad, second prize of Rs 11000 and a Certificate of Excellence was won by Sakhawat Hussain, third prize of Rs 7000 and a Certificate of Excellence was won by Yasir Mohioddin while encouragement award of Rs 3000 was won by two students Tanveer Ahmad and Javaid Hussain.