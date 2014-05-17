MILFORD, Conn - Grammy Award-winning singer Paul Simon was due back in court on Friday with his wife, singer Edie Brickell, to hear a mediator’s report in their disorderly conduct case stemming from a domestic dispute at their Connecticut home. Two weeks before their 22nd wedding anniversary, Simon, 72, and Brickell, 48, were expected to face Judge William Wenzel in Norwalk Superior Court. Disorderly conduct charges were filed against the pair, who were married on May 30, 1992, after New Canaan police were called to a cottage on their property in the wealthy Connecticut suburb on April 26. Their attorney, Allan Cramer, said Simon had attempted to leave the cottage, Brickell blocked the door and the incident escalated into a shoving match.