DHAKA - Bangladesh police have arrested a senior official from the main opposition party and accused him of plotting against the state following his meeting with an Israeli political adviser, an official said Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is stepping up a crackdown on political opponents in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury was arrested on Sunday after local media reported that he had met an Israeli government adviser in India in March.