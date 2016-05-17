ISLAMABAD - Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and Chairman of newly-formed Pakistan Justice Democratic Critic Party (PJDCP) Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry yesterday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in order to get assets details of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

An application has been submitted to the ECP to seek full disclosure of assets of Nawaz Sharif from 2008 to 2015.

Former CJP’s counsel Sheikh Ahsanuddin alleged that the Prime Minister does not fulfil the criteria mentioned in the Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution after he was exposed by Panama Papers for hiding assets in the offshore companies.

“We would submit an application for the disqualification of the Prime Minister once we received the asset details,” the lawyer said.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Anwar Zaheer Jamali has already refused to form a Judicial Commission with the ToRs suggested by the govt.

And the Prime Minister is likely to ask the Opposition to seek guidance from the CJP’s letter while framing new working terms.