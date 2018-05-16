Share:

CANNES:- Gender discrimination will not disappear overnight but the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements are “here to stay”, Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke said Tuesday. Speaking in Cannes where she was promoting the latest episode in the Star Wars franchise, Clarke said: “It’s really difficult because this is a problem that has been around forever so changing it overnight is impossible.” But by “continuing to apply gentle pressure” women can prevent the movement losing momentum, she said. The 31-year-old actress plays a childhood friend of intergalactic smuggler Han Solo in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” which was screened at Cannes film festival on Tuesday.