Islamabad - Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a list of 330 symbols which the political parties could apply for participation in the 2018 general elections.

The Commission has already invited applications from political parties for allocation of symbols.

These can be filed with the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad by 25th of this month.

The ECP directed political parties to submit applications with the following details: The applications, duly signed by the party head, should be sent to the Commission's Secretariat in Islamabad.

The parties are required to furnish a list of symbols applied for order of preference and the symbol allotted in previous elections.

The Commission said all those who have already applied need to apply afresh applications in this regard.

According to the ECP, applications will be ascertained in light of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017. Incomplete applications faxed will not be entertained, the statement added.

The commission also directed political parties that had submitted applications before the release of the statement to file fresh documents by the deadline.