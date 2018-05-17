Share:

ISLAMABAD- The agrima and summary of appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States were submitted Wednesday in a sealed envelope before the Islamabad High Court.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition challenging appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

During the hearing, deputy attorney general informed the court that Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf is currently out of the country and submitted his written reply before the court. Wasim Sajjad Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui and submitted his written reply.

On the other hand, four amicus curiae, including former Pakistan ambassador to the US Jehangir Ashraf Qazi, former foreign secretary Inamul Haq, senior lawyers Makhdoom Ali Khan and Babar Sattar also submitted their written reply in this matter.

Later, the court deferred the hearing in this regard till May 18 for further proceedings.

Advocate Shahzad Siddique Alvi filed the petition through his counsels Sajeel Sheryar Swati Advocate and Chaudhary Hasan Murtaza Mann Advocate and cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister of Pakistan through his Principal Secretary and Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as respondents.

In the petition, the petitioner has sought the high court to set aside the nomination of Siddiqui for being “ultra vires of the law, Constitution and policies” and direct the government to withdraw the “impugned order”.

The petitioner stated in his petition that Ali Jahangir was arbitrarily appointed firstly as special assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister for State and secondly, as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States of America. He adopted that these appointments were made in sheer violation of applicable law, rules and settled principles.

Therefore, he added that the same are highly non-transparent, illegal, in violation of the Constitution of Pakistan and successive judgments of the superior courts of the country.

According to the petitioner, Ali Jahangir being the son of Jahangir Siddiqui is part of JS Groups and has been nominated in a number of criminal investigations and number of his group companies are subject to the criminal investigations.

The petitioner maintained that Ali’s appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US has also been made in grave violation of the law, policies and procedure. “The manner of appointment was whimsical, non-transparent, thoughtless and passed in the style of ‘medieval governance driven by sublime non-sense at public expense.’ For the reasons detailed herein below, it is evident that the appointment of Respondent No. 3 (Ali Jahangir) as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US is liable to be struck down having been made in an illegal, unlawful and arbitrary manner therefore, the same is not sustainable,” said the petition.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to declare the appointment of Ali Jahangir as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US has been made without lawful authority, in violation of law, equity, justice, fairness and pubic policy and set aside the appointment.

He requested the court to declare the Rule 4(6) of Rules of Business, 1973 is ultra vires of the Article 99 of the Constitution. Therefore, the same is void ab initio and of legal effect and set aside his appointment as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister of State being ultra vires of the law and Constitution.

He also prayed to the court to direct the respondents to show under what authority of law, Ali was appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US and direct the respondents to show under what authority he was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

The petitioner further prayed to the court to direct secretary foreign affairs and Prime Minister to appoint a person as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US who is known for his experience, achievements and eminence in the arena of diplomacy in the best interest of the nation.