ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police in collaboration with Capital Administration and Development Division has launched a campaign to curb smoking practices in the city, especially in public transport vehicles.



The campaign was formally launched by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed along with Project Director CADD (Tobacco Smoke Free Islamabad), Dr. Minhaj ul Siraj and Dr. Aftab Ahmed.

Station Director FM Radio 92.4 Ayesha Jameel and other senior officials from both the departments were also present on the occasion. Stickers having message against tobacco use were displayed in vehicles while drivers were also given awareness about health hazards due to use of tobacco. Officials from ITP and CADD expressed their determination to curb smoking practices and make Islamabad a tobacco-free city.



The SSP speaking on the occasion said that public will be given awareness on ban of tobacco use in public transport as well as public places and also about hazards of tobacco use, by making announcements by Education Wing and Radio FM 92.4 of ITP. He said meetings would also be arranged with office-bearers of transporters’ unions to ensure no smoking in public transport.



The SSP said that according to Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002, smoking is illegal in public places and public transport and action will be taken against the violators. He assured that ITP will ensure complete coordination with the authorities to ensure implementation on tobacco control laws through educating road users.