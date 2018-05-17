Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Special Economic Zone Authority Chief Executive Officer Abdul Azeem Uqaili has said that on-going industrial projects in Pakistan's second Special Economic Zone under SEZ Act 2012 Bin Qasim Industrial Park with more than Rs 30 billion worth will be facilitated fully by Sindh Government.

Presiding over a meeting of the industrialists with top management of K electric, SSGC, Zone Developer and other stakeholders, Uqaili has said that the authority is committed to solve the issues of investors regarding provision of electricity, gas and infrastructure on priority basis with the cooperation of stakeholders.

He added that these new industries will play a major role in economic development of our country, hence we have to solve their problems on priority basis.

The head of Distribution Amer Zia has assured the forum that K Electric will extend all possible support to the industrialists. NIP CEO Mudassar Iqbal has also assured the Sindh government to fulfill the commitment as developer of BQIP SEZ. The representatives of K Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company have assured the provision of electricity and gas to all ongoing projects in Bin Qasim Industrial Park.

Besides other industrialists the meeting was also attended by CEOs of National Industrial Parks, Techno Auto Glass Amir Allawala, High-Tech Industries Munir Bana, Horizon Steel Shoaib Sultan, Kia Lucky Motors, Barker Egg Frissian, Yamaha's Majeed Shaikh and representative of K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company and Federal Board of Investment.

A proposed way forward plan recommended by SEZ Authority Sindh has been agreed upon by all stakeholders in the end.