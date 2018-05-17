Share:

Islamabad - The CDA has chalked out a comprehensive plan spreading over the next 6 months to remove encroachments from different areas of the capital city.

According to a proposal prepared by the Authority on the directions of Islamabad High Court (IHC), the operation would be conducted phase-wise. The proposal said that the anti-encroachment operation would continue in collaboration with the ICT administration till 25 October 2018. The Authority has already started implementing the plan.

According to the proposal, around 64 locations have been identified in rural as well as urban areas of the city where the teams of enforcement directorate would conduct operation. The urban areas where operation has been scheduled include sector F-11, H-13, Aabpara Market, G-8 Markaz, G-9 markaz, G-11 markaz, F-8 markaz, F-10 markaz, F-11 markaz, I-8 markaz, I-9 markaz, I-10 markaz and other city areas. The operation in these areas would be conducted in June. Operation would be conducted to clear roadsides from 11 July to 26 July. Under the plan, Right of Way of Kashmir Highway in sector G-12, GT Road Tarnol, Islamabad Expressway up to Rawat, Service Road along Kashmir Highway, Kuri Road and encroachment on footpaths and roadsides on Lehtrar Road would be cleared of encroachments. Rural areas of the city have also been included in the list. These include Mera Beri, Lakhwal, Banigala, Malpur, Chatta Bakhtawar, Bari Imam, Jaaba Teli, Dhok Elahi Bukhsh, Bara Kahu and Jhangi Syedan. The CDA teams would be active in these areas from 31 July to 16 August. Similarly, action against violations by the housing societies in sector E-11, D-12, G-15, F-15 and North Ridge housing scheme would be taken by the Planning Wing of CDA on 5 September. The state land illegally occupied by Centaurus Mall, Sareena Hotel and Marriott Hotel would be retrieved from 11 Sept to 13 September.

Shopping centres in different markaz of the city would also be cleared of encroachments. IHC had, while hearing a case related to removal of encroachments from the city had asked the CDA and ICT administration to initiate process for removal of encroachment from the city. The Authority has also appointed two separate directors enforcement; one for rural and the other for urban areas of the city.