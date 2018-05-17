Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is reluctant to take action against the unauthorised use of plots allotted for institutions and special buildings in sector H-8 in Islamabad.

After carrying out a detailed survey, the urban planning directorate of the civic body gave a list of violators to its building control and estate management directorates in March 2018 and asked to take action over the breach of terms and conditions mentioned in the allotment letters.

However, the concerned formations shelved the process and did not take action against the culprits.

According to the list, a total of nine plots are being used in violation of the original allotment while four planned institutional plots are being encroached on by the adjacent plot owners in H-8.

The plot number 21 was allotted for Darul Shifa while plot number 25 was allotted for Idara Taleemul Quran, however both are currently being used by the Global System of Integrated Studies School (GSIS).

Similarly, the plot number 66, which was originally allotted for the Ambrose Hall School, is currently under the use of the Roots School System. Moreover, the plot number 67 allotted to the Sindh Peoples Welfare Trust is being “misused” by the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST).

Furthermore, the Shifa International Hospital is using the plot number 76 - originally allotted to the Zain Zia Academy - as its car parking, whereas the Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University is also using a plot number 72, which was originally allotted to a person named Qari Khalilur Rehman for teaching the Holy Quran.

Plot number 79 was allotted to Shifa International Hospital, but a medical college has also been established on said plot. The Preston University is also operating from a plot number 24 originally meant for ELIA School.

Meanwhile, plot number 20 in Sector H-8/1 is partially encroached by GSIS School and as parking by Preston University. The Lahore Grammar School (LGS) has also encroached plot number 20 in addition to encroachments over other vacant state land.

Plot number 95, 97 and 79 is encroached by the contractor of National Testing Service (NTS), Marjan Public School and Shifa International Hospital respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that these plots in Sector H-8 were allotted on feasibility bases and any other use of these plots comes under non-conforming use, according to their respective allotment letters and the Islamabad Land Disposal Regulations (ILDR).

However, when contacted, the Director Building Control CDA Faisal Naeem told: “We had issued notices to the owners, but most of them did not respond.”

“I am preparing a summary to seek the permission of higher ups to either seal the premises or cancel the allotment of these plots”, he informed further.

muhammad asad chaudhry