Share:

LAHORE- Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated test run of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train.

He boarded the metro train from Islam Park Station and completed the test run to Lakshmi Chowk successfully. Chinese consul general, ministers, assembly members, and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

The total length of orange line metro track is 27.12 km. Out of which, 25.4 km track is elevated while 1.72 kilometers track has been made underground to protect the historical places.

Orange line metro train has 26 stations. Twenty four stations have been made at the height of 12 meters, whereas two stations are constructed underground.

The number of trains is 27 and each train has five bogies. This train will complete 27 km distance from Ali Town to Dera Gujran in only 45 minutes.

The train would pass through the congested areas of the city where more than 250,000 passengers daily travel. Within next few years, the orange train will facilitate 500,000 passengers daily.

At the start of this project, tendering was done despite government-to-government agreement and Rs 69 billion were saved by the Punjab government through post-bidding, whereas around Rs 6 billion were also saved in local tendering in collaboration with the Chinese government.

The project was divided into four packages to expedite the construction work. Metro train track is being constructed under package-I and II, while depot and stabling yard are being constructed under package-III and IV respectively.

The construction work for the project started on October 25, 2015 and construction work

for the depot at Dera Gujran and stabling yard in Ali Town started on January 22, 2016. Up till now, more than 88 percent construction work has been completed.

Ninety four percent work of package-I from Dera Gujran to Chauburji, 84 percent work of package-II from Chauburji to Ali Town, 89 percent work of package-III depot and 91 percent work of construction of package-IV stabling yard has been completed.

The Chinese made metro train bogies are air-conditioned and comfortable. Each train consists of five bogies and each bogie is 20 meters long with 60 seats. Separate seats are allocated for women, senior citizens and special persons. Some 200 passengers can travel in each bogie and public address system is also installed for the convenience of the passengers.

The doors of the electric train are fully automatic and doors are also installed at the platform to ensure double safety of the passengers. Installation of electric escalators is in full swing to help the needy reach the platform easily. All the 27 train sets have been imported and 14 of them are placed at Dera Gujran, while 13 are parked at stabling yard of Ali Town.