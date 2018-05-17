Share:

Parco awards PMC contract to TechnipFMC for refinery project

KARACHI (PR): Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (Parco) has announced the award to TechnipFMC of a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services contract to carry out the management of pre-EPC activities for a grassroot, fully integrated, deep conversion refinery to be constructed at Hub, near Karachi.

The project will be managed and operated by wholly-owned subsidiary, Parco Coastal Refinery Limited (PCRL). When completed, the facilities will comprise a modern, deep conversion refinery with a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, supported by associated marine loading facilities. It will be Pakistan’s largest refinery and serve the rapidly growing domestic markets for refined products.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by Tariq Rizavi, chief executive officer of PCRL, and Riccardo Moizo, senior vice president – Project Management Consultancy of Technip FMC.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, Secretary Petroleum Division and Chairman PCRL, said, "Given the rapidly increasing energy and fuel demand of Pakistan, this project is of great importance to improve the fuel supply situation and will support continued economic growth of the country."

“We believe, as the largest industrial project in Pakistan, it will deliver significant value for all stakeholders and provide numerous socio-economic benefits for the country”, said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, executive director - Refining & Petrochemicals, Mubadala Investment Company and vice chairman PCRL.

"We understand the strategic importance of the long-term investment that Parco is undertaking and are proud to be part of this project, which will help meet the fuel requirements of the country and contribute to the growth of Parco and Pakistan", said Riccardo Moizo, senior vice president TechnipFMC Project Management Consultancy.

Edenrobe launches fragrances collection

KARACHI (PR): Edenrobe recently revealed 14 fragrances under its new division ‘Edenrobe Beauty’ at a launch event in Karachi, which was attended by celebs, socialites and influencers.

Enchanted with fragrances, the night experienced a star studded rendezvous, where out of 14 fragrances, 2 were revealed by Fawaz Dandia and the other 12 were unveiled by the models. The fragrances collection consists 5 each for men and women and 4 Arabic fragrances.

The night also had a number of socialites, corporates and business heads and bloggers in attendance. Edenrobe beauty is now available in stores and online.

KFC Pakistan, Jellyfish Entertainment join hands

KARACHI (PR): KFC Pakistan in collaboration with Jellyfish Entertainment hosted the music launch ceremony of their upcoming movie “Na Band Na Baraati” the other day, which will hit the theatres on July 6, 2018.

KFC Pakistan strongly believes in supporting the upcoming talent and helping the Pakistani cinema grow. KFC Pakistan has partnered with various movies in the past, including Lahore Se Aagey, Chupan Chupai, Project Ghazi etc, which have proved to be a tremendous success.

Noor Alam, General Manager – Marketing & Innovation, said, “We believe that our local entertainment industry has a lot of potential and can do wonders if given the right platform to showcase their talent. The reason to partner with movies belonging to different genre is to help our local talent come up and compete at par with the rest of the world. This partnership is a step taken in the same direction and we’re positive that not only the music but the movie itself with talented star cast will win the hearts.”

Lending to telecom tower-sharing services co approved

ISLAMABAD (PR): Edotco Pakistan Private Limited (edotco PK) has successfully obtained approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing local lenders to fund the acquisition by edotco PK of Jazz’s portfolio of 13,000 tower assets currently under Deodar Private Limited (Deodar).

The above marks another one of the approvals related to the transaction steps on the acquisition. The final regulatory approvals are in process of being granted by PTA on the change of shareholding structure in Deodar.

This positive outcome from the government is reflective of Pakistan’s push to increase foreign direct investment into the country while fulfilling its digital agenda.

Hush Puppies opens store in Gujranwala

LAHORE (PR): Qasim Mohammad, director marketing of Hush Puppies Pakistan, has announced the opening of 65th store in Pakistan, in Gujranwala this time.

“Hush Puppies has brought comfort in people's lives and to see the people of Gujranwala come together for the launch of our new outlet is exhilarating. The store opening was met with an overwhelming response which is a remarkable feat. The love that the people of Gujranwala have showered upon the brand by embracing our collection is overwhelming. Hush Puppies seeks to push its retail chain further across and widen its customer base,” he said.

“Our range features comfortable footwear which is conceived and designed by

incorporating modern technology,” he added.