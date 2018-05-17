Share:

BADIN - Former National Assembly speaker MNA Dr Fehmida Mirza said that Sindh rulers had destroyed all institutions for their corruption.

She expressed these views while talking to a public gathering at DC Chowk on Wednesday. She said that her family always did politics for people and would continue to do in future with their support.

The former speaker alleged that she raised her voice both in assembly and other forums against the water crises, corruption, and excesses with farmers and issues facing the farmers and growers but the government functionaries paid no heed towards her demands.

She thanked the people of Badin when they had come up to protect the life of her husband when the heavy contingents of police had besieged their farmhouse Mourjhar.

Dr Fehmida said that a number of false and fabricated cases were registered against her husband and his aides by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government for raising voice against corrupt people.

She said that she and her family members would not submit the application to the PPP leadership for the ticket to contest the next general elections.

She said that she remained silent for five years because she was elected on the party ticket adding she said now they were free to make their own decisions.

Dr Fehmida said that those ‘elephants’ were sent by the PPP leadership to defeat them would soon fly to their respective districts, adding that Mirza family would continue to do the politics of the principles and never compromise on corrupt people for getting the party tickets.

She said that nobody would be allowed to destroy the state institutions. She lamented that water crises had created the troubles for the people of Badin and other parts of the province.

She said that all those looted the public money would be rejected by the people in the next general elections.

Dr Zulfiqar Mirza said that the corrupt rulers had already destroyed society and broke all the records of corruption and incompetence.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari and his cronies responsible for present poor state of affairs in whole province and asked the participants to reject the PPP candidates during the upcoming elections.

He said that people of Badin were being deprived of irrigation water after they had voted the people of his group during the last local bodies elections.

Dr Mirza said that people of Badin had always supported him and his family he was feeling indebted.

He said that he had resigned the party and minster-ship after he smelled the foul play and anti-Pakistan activities of Zardari, adding that he despite the life he never compromised his principles and kept fighting for cause of Sindh and the country.

The elder son of Dr Mirza, Barrister Hasnain Mirza speaking on the occasion said that the people of Sindh would inflict the humiliating defeat on those, who had plundered the public money and deprived the people of their basic rights.

He said that mammoth public demonstration was a referendum against their political rivals. He said that they would win all seats of the district with the massive margin.

The close aides of Mirza also spoke on the occasion and assured their leaders of their full support through thick and thin. Hassam Mirza, Dilber Sindhi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the PPP leaders asked Dr Mirza to stop dreaming to conquer Badin without the support of the PPP and its committed workers.

Muhammad Aslam, Bibi Yasmin, Gul Muhammad, Basheer Ahmed, Haji Sain Bux, Khan Sahib, Muhammad Chandio and others addressing the public gathering at Khoski Town and warned Dr Zulfiquar Ali Mirza to face the wrath of the people, who according to them, had not only deceived the people of Badin also stabbed this benefactors in back.