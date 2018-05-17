Share:

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal and City Police Officer Afzaal Kauser held a meeting with members of Central Peace Committee and Ulemas of different schools of thought to promote religious harmony during the sacred month of Ramadan here on Wednesday.

Besides, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SPs Syed Ali, Behram Khan, the elected representatives of traders union, Pir Allama Syed Izhar Bukhari, Syed Riaz Hussain, Iqbal Chishti, Qari Saif Ullah, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Maulana Zahid Abbas and others also participated in the meeting which convened at DC Office. Addressing the meeting, DC and CPO said Ulemas are those who call the people towards virtue and noble causes.

They said that police have devised a comprehensive security plan to guard the mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places during Ramadan ul Mubarak in the district.