KARACH I- Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Wednesday announced that 350 new motorcycles would be provided to the Karachi police in connection with foolproof security arrangements of Ramazan. The IGP was presiding over a high-level meeting held at Central Police Office ahead of security and traffic arrangements ahead of Ramazan.

IGP Allah Dino has also directed police officials concerned to setup deployment points at the affected areas of crimes.

"The extraordinary security arrangements should be made on Ramazan, Youm-e-Ali, Youm-e-Quds while keeping the incidents of the last Ramazan,” IGP directed. He also directed all the DIGs to ensure the presence of supervisory police officers from starting to end during prayers and they should be in touch with the AIG operations.

The IGP further directed to enhance patrolling and conduct snap checking apart from the deployment at the shopping centres, fruit and vegetable markets, super stores and bazaars while consulting with the market associations concerned. He further ordered that the special police pickets and snap checking as well as police patrolling should be made before Iftari and Taraveeh prayers to curb the street crimes under the crime analysis.

He also directed the chiefs of Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Larkana to make sure the police deployment, snap checking and patrolling at all highways including National Highway. Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar among deputy inspector generals of all the range police officials of Sindh police also attended the meeting.

On the other hand, Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal also stressed to ensure the implementation on contingency plan 2018 for Ramazan.

He also stressed the extraordinary security arrangements at all mosques and open places during Taraveeh prayers. He also stressed the intelligence sharing system on police stations, district and zonal levels.

He also gave special directions to DIG Traffic ahead of the security arrangements during the Ramazan and also directed him to provide alternative routes for the commuters.