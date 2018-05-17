Share:

SHARAQPUR:- A former councillor was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists on his was back home from Lahore. The police said that the ex-councillor and property dealer Sheikh Zahoor Ahmed, resident of Mohallah Harni was killed by unknown persons near Burj Attari on Lahore-Jarawala Road. Police officials informed that two unidentified motorcyclists attacked Sh Zahoor on his way back from Lahore. Resultantly he sustained fatal gunshot wounds and breathed his last on the spot. The bereaved family said that the deceased had no enmity with anyone and termed the incident target killing.–Staff Reporter