Govt taking steps against discrimination: minister

Human Rights and Minority Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the government is committed to take all necessary measures for elimination of all forms of discrimination and protection of the rights of vulnerable citizens i.e. children, women, minorities, senior citizens, transgenders and persons with disabilities. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by department HR&MA to introduce: Human Rights Policy Implementation framework: at a local hotel on Wednesday. He said the Punjab Human Rights Policy primarily focuses on protection and promotion of human rights through reviewing legislations, policies and practices in compliance with the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and core United Nations Human Rights Conventions ratified by the Pakistan. Secretary Asim Iqbal briefed all the participants about newly approved Human Rights Policy of the Government of the Punjab and set to priorities for implementation framework to be developed for newly approved policy. MPAs minorities, secretary HR&MA Asim Iqbal, representatives of Social Welfare, Women, Law and Parliamentary, Health, C&W, School Education, Sports, P&D and PIT Departments were present there.–Staff Reporter

OPC lists steps to fix expats’ problems

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab was pursuing a vigorous policy to resolve the issues faced by expatriate Pakistanis. A dedicated team consisting of eight senior officers of OPC is regularly monitoring the complaints forwarded to administrative departments, district overseas Pakistanis committees (DOPCs) and federal government Departments. This was stated by Vice Chairperson OPC Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while presiding over the fortnightly meeting of Officers. VC and Commissioner informed that all nominated officers of OPC were in close liaison with administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure timely disposal of the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis. Chairman Facilitation Committee Sajid Ch, DG Usman Anwar, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi and other officers attended the meeting.–APP

UVAS trains Sindh officers

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock Department Sindh organized two weeklong training on "Radiology and Reproductive Ultrasonography in Small and Large Ruminants" for in-service Veterinary Officers in City Campus Lahore. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the concluding session and distributed certificates among the participants of the training while Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Prof Dr Arif Khan, Dr Amjad Riaz including participants of the training and professionals were present. Chief organizer of the training Dr. M. Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan briefed the VC Prof. Dr Talat Naseer Pasha about the detailed activities of the workshop at the concluding ceremony. Addressing the concluding ceremony, Vice-Chancellor stressed the use of advanced technology to resolve the problems of farmers. He thanked Department of Livestock Sindh for sponsoring the training and choosing UVAS as training partner. During the training, participants got hands on training on the use of radiology unit as well on ultrasound machine to perform the diagnostic procedure in ruminants. Participants were extensively trained at Department of Theriogenology and Clinical Medicine and Surgery.–Staff Reporter