Share:

HAFIZABAD-The rights of wheat growers will be fully protected and they will be provided all sorts of facilities at wheat procurement centres set up by the Passco.

These remarks were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed during a visit to wheat procurement centres at Iqbal Nagar and Soligin Awan here the other day. She directed the Passco and revenue officials to facilitate the growers at the procurement centres. She said that empty sacks should be provided by transparent draw of ballot according to the target and warned that slackness and indifferent attitude of the official towards the growers would not be tolerated.