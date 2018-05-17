Share:

JERUSALEM - Guatemala inaugurated its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the first country to follow in the footsteps of the United States’ deeply controversial move that was accompanied by deadly violence on the Gaza border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales were among officials who attended a ceremony inaugurating the new embassy at an office park in the disputed city, which is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The US and Guatemalan moves break with decades of international consensus. US ambassador to Israel David Friedman also attended Wednesday’s ceremony. Previously Guatemala’s embassy was in Herzliya, just north of Tel Aviv like that of Paraguay, so far the only other mission with immediate plans to move to Jerusalem. Paraguay’s embassy is expected to relocate before the end of the month.

Israel’s ambassador to Turkey on Wednesday left the country after being ordered out by Ankara in a growing crisis over the killing by Israeli fire of dozens of Palestinians on the Gaza border that threatens a reconciliation deal. Israeli ambassador Eitan Naeh departed for Tel Aviv via Istanbul airport under the full glare of the Turkish media, who appeared to have been specially invited to film his exit.

Naeh has been told by Turkey to stay away for an unspecified period of time. Turkey had already withdrawn its Tel Aviv ambassador for consultations while Israel ordered the Turkish consul in Jerusalem to leave, also for an unspecified period of time.

The Turkish foreign ministry on Wednesday also told the Israeli consul general in Istanbul to leave Turkey “for a period of time”, the foreign ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for an end to the violence on the Gaza border during a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

The leaders discussed “the mass protest actions on Palestinian territories” and expressed “serious concern over the deaths of a large number of participants,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the conversation, “the Russian side stressed the importance of renouncing violence (and) the need to establish a productive talks process with the aim of seeking mutually acceptable outcomes based on the relevant UN resolutions,” the Kremlin added.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow that it was “blasphemous” to call dozens of “peaceful” protesters killed on the Gaza border by Israeli forces “terrorists”.

“I cannot agree with the fact that dozens of peaceful civilians, including children and infants, who were killed in these incidents were terrorists. This is a blasphemous statement,” Lavrov said.

An Israeli tank fired at a Hamas position in northern Gaza on Wednesday after militants in the Palestinian enclave shot at soldiers, the army said.

The exchange of fire east of Jabalia came after weeks of mass protests and clashes on the Gaza border, which peaked on Monday when some 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces. Protests since then have dwindled.

In response to the gunfire, Israeli troops “targeted a military post belonging to the Hamas terror organisation with tank fire,” the army said in a statement, noting no soldiers were wounded.

A Palestinian security source in Gaza confirmed the target was a Hamas observation point, saying the Israeli attack resulted in no injuries.

In a separate incident, bullets from a heavy machine gun fired in Gaza hit a house in nearby Israeli town Sderot, causing damage but no injuries, police said.

The army said the incident was “serious” and they considered “terror group Hamas responsible for anything taking place in and from Gaza.”

Palestinians have held demonstrations on the border since March 30 for what they call the right of return. Monday’s protests were also against the move of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

During the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948, more than 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes.

The protests have peaked on Fridays, with the numbers of demonstrators ranging from thousands to tens of thousands.

Small groups have approached the border fence, throwing stones, burning tyres and hurling Molotov cocktails. Some have tried to break through the fence.

Israel has faced international criticism over its use of live fire, but insists its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop mass infiltrations from the Palestinian enclave, which is run by Islamist movement Hamas.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman called Hamas leadership “a bunch of cannibals that treat their children as ammunition.”

Speaking at an army base near the Gaza border, Lieberman said the goal of Hamas was “to remove the siege (over Gaza) but not to build their economy or create coexistence,” he said, referring to the Israeli blockade of the strip.

He argued their aims were rather “to smuggle arms, continue building their military force and create another upgraded Hezbollah model,” referring to the armed Lebanese group.

Israel and militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008.